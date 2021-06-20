Packers host youth art contest

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are inviting student artists to submit artwork for the fifth annual Packers Student Art Contest, with three grand prize winners earning the opportunity for their art to be featured at Lambeau Field, tickets to a Packers' home game and a $5,000 donation to their school's art program.

The theme of this year’s contest is “Why Are the Packers Your Favorite Team?” and asks students to share an artistic representation of what the Packers means to them. Artists are invited to capture the theme through paintings, drawings, prints, digital art, mixed media or collage.

The deadline to submit pieces is 10 a.m. Aug. 13 and the winning pieces will be displayed in the stadium’s club level during the upcoming season.

Eligible artists include students in grades sixth through 12 and students attending a university or technical college at the time of submission, with one winner chosen from each category. The final artwork size must be either 8.5 inches by 11 inches or 16 inches by 20 inches on canvas, paper or other mixed media. Art pieces must weigh less than 30 pounds and be able to fit comfortably in a standard frame.

For full contest rules and guidelines, or to submit an entry for the contest, go to pckrs.com/artcontest.

