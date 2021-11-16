Packers give money to Hawthorn Hollow

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, has been awarded a grant from the Green Bay Packers Foundation as part of its 2021 grant distribution. This grant will be used to help fund construction of a concession stand/storage building at the Hawthorn Hollow amphitheater.

The amphitheater sits along the bank of the south branch of the Pike River and is used for the Walk in the Woods Art Fair, concerts, workshops, lectures, collaborative events with the Kenosha Public Library and private rentals. The Pike River Benefit Concert Series in particular has become one of Hawthorn Hollow’s most successful fundraisers.

The Packer grant will partially fund this project. Hawthorn Hollow is working with funding partners to obtain the additional financing needed to begin work. To support this project, send email to thehollow@hawthornhollow.org.

The Green Bay Packers Foundation is a component of Green Bay Packers Give Back, their all-encompassing community outreach initiative. The foundation has distributed more than $16.68 million for charitable purposes since it was established in 1986 by Judge Robert J. Parins, then president of the Packers Corp.

On Nov. 2 the Green Bay Packers Foundation distributed $1 million to 274 civic and charitable groups throughout the state of Wisconsin in its annual distribution of grants at the Lambeau Field atrium. The 2021 grant program focused on Wisconsin-based organizations that specifically served communities in the fields of arts and culture, athletics and/or education. Hawthorn Hollow director TJ Leveque and event coordinator Jeremy Haag attended the ceremony and accepted the grant on behalf of Hawthorn Hollow and the Hyslop Foundation.

Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum is a preserve that is free to the public. For more information, visit Hawthornhollow.org.

