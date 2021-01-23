Over Our Head Players select Snowdance finalists

RACINE — Over Our Head Players announced the seven finalists selected for performance at the 2021 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival.
Between July and November, 547 scripts were submitted for consideration. Playwrights from 39 states and 10 foreign countries entered the competition. The largest number of entries came from New York, followed by California. One of the 2020 finalists competed in previous Snowdance competitions.
The winning titles and their authors:
- “Offboarding,” Peter Dakutis, Decatur, Ga. A corporate drudge receives an antagonistic exit interview.
- “Family Justice,” James McLindon, Northampton, Mas. This family has a unique way of getting to the bottom of disputes.
- “Sitcom,” Mark Saunders, Laredo, Texas. A courting ritual turns into a battle of pickup lines.
- “Date With Death,” Steven Hayet, New Brunswick, N.J. A woman is uncomfortable saying “no” to a second date, but she has her own way of ending things.
- “Annnd Scene (Of The Crime),” John Busser, Avon, Ohio. A suspect in a murder creates a scene during his interrogation.
- “The REAL Florida Project,” Nancy Rose Ostinato, Celebration, Fla. A man seeking employment at a job fair finds himself being interviewed for a most unusual position.
- “Tooth Or Dare,” Emily McClain, Lawrenceville, Ga. A folklore legend responds to a negative online review.
These original comedies will be performed by the OOHP Snowdance ensemble at Sixth Street Theatre and broadcast online for five weeks during February and March. Starting Feb. 19, audiences will be able to purchase Snowdance online viewing access at overourheadplayers.org. Audience members will still be able to vote for their favorite individual comedy; the audience favorites win cash prizes.