Over $50,000 awarded to local nonprofits for pandemic relief

RACINE — United Way of Racine County (UWRC) announced that nine local nonprofits were recently awarded $62,466 in pandemic relief through the United Way of Racine County COVID Relief Fund.

The first recipients of this fund are the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Racine County, Health Care Network, Racine County, Racine Zoo, Racine Friendship Clubhouse, SAFE Haven, ARC of Racine County, Women’s Resource Center and Racine Vocational Ministry. The funds will assist these organizations’ abilities to provide emergency services, access the technology needed to run socially distanced programming and address inequities in health services for the underserved.

United Way launched the UWRC COVID Relief Fund in November to address the community’s greatest pandemic-related needs, with a focus on correcting inequities. Nonprofits affected by COVID-19 are invited to apply for grants of $2,500 to $12,000 from the fund at UnitedWayRacine.org/COVID-Relief. Funding is reviewed on a monthly basis.

To be eligible, applicants must be nonprofits serving Racine County. Organizations do not need to be current funded partners of United Way. This is a competitive fund, so the application does not guarantee approval.

Supply help