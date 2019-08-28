{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Our Harmony Club is in need of volunteers.

Our Harmony Club is a non-medical, voluntary social club which provides respite services for seniors in the community. This club is a social day program that provides care as well as companionship, socialization and activities for older adults.

Our Harmony Club is 96% volunteer-based. Its goal is to provide a safe and stimulating environment where guests and volunteers enrich each other’s lives. This is done through conversation, games, family-style lunch, local entertainment and instructional craft. Having enough volunteers ensures that each guest has a meaningful, social interaction throughout the day.

To become a volunteer, call Daniel Vlach at 262-672-8547 or go to www.ourharmonyclub.org.

