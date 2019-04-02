Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — Our Harmony Club, a non-medical, voluntary social club which provides respite services for seniors in the community, is in need of volunteers.

This club is a social day program that provides care as well as companionship, socialization and activities for older adults. Our Harmony Club is an ideal setting for dependent older adults who may have forgetfulness, dementia, Parkinson’s disease or limitations due to a stroke.

Our Harmony Club is 97% run by volunteers. They strive to provide a safe and stimulating environment where guests and volunteers enrich each other's lives through conversation, games, family style lunch, local entertainment and instructional craft.

Having enough volunteers allows Our Harmony Club to keep costs down and provide an affordable respite care by offering affordable alternative care.

To become a volunteer, call Christine Scott at 262-222-7654.

