Our Harmony Club offers respite services for seniors

Our Harmony Club IN 2017

Guests and volunteers play a game of bean bag toss at a Our Harmony Club site in 2017.

 JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

RACINE — Our Harmony Club Inc. is a non-medical, voluntary social club which provides respite services for seniors.

This club is a social day program that provides care, companionship, socialization and activities for dependent older adults who may have forgetfulness, dementia, Parkinson’s disease or limitations due to a stroke. The club is open to seniors at risk of social isolation or loneliness.

With the help and cooperation of churches, senior centers and volunteers in the community, clubs have been established in the Racine, Burlington, Sturtevant and Yorkville areas. Each club is run by a director, site coordinator and staffed with trained volunteers.

The participants in Harmony Club are called “guests.” A typical day includes morning coffee, enriching activities, stimulating games, entertainment, music and crafts. Snacks are provided along with a homemade lunch. Donations are accepted to cover the cost of the luncheon.

Family members at times need some respite care to run errands or just have time for themselves. While the care recipient is at Harmony Club, the caregiver can benefit from up to six hours of personal time.

The fee for guests is $40 per day. For more information, call Dawn Vlach at 262-880-5301, go to ourharmonyclub.org or facebook.com/Ourharmonyclub or email ourharmonyclub@hotmail.com.

