STURTEVANT — Our Harmony Club is now expanding its services to include Kenosha and Milwaukee. Current locations include Racine, Oak Creek and Lyons.
Our Harmony Club is a nonprofit organization that provides social day programs for elderly people. Clients spend the day participating in games and exercise, enjoying entertainment and reminiscing about the "good ole days" in a pleasant and safe environment. This program and the care provided allows the caregiver six hours of respite.
Services are offered from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for $30 a day. For more information, go to ourharmonyclub.org.
