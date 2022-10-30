Our Authors: Waterford author publishes first novel

Name: Arthur Kevin Rein

Age: 67

Current residence: Waterford

Connection to Racine County: Born in Burlington Memorial Hospital and spent my childhood years in Burlington. When I was 11 years old, my family moved to Crivitz, an hour north of Green Bay where my parents owned and operated a resort on Lake Noquebay. After college and medical school, I returned to Burlington in 1984 as a physician in internal medicine. I have worked and raised a family here and am now semi-retired.

Occupation: Author, physician, Seinfeld rerun addict.

Title of book and publisher: “Rolling in the Deep,” Open Books.

Synopsis of book: “Rolling in the Deep” is the story of three teenagers, one ruthlessly powerful small-town family and a dead body at the bottom of Red Wolf Lake. The storyteller is one of the teens, Sam Robel, but he is now 24 years old. To protect the guilty from prosecution, he has had to wait for the statute of limitations to expire to tell his story. Breaking and entering was one of his felonies, and yes, he stole something that night. But what he saw was a much bigger crime. What other secrets does the lake hold and how far will Sam and his friends go to discover who really is at the bottom of Red Wolf Lake?

Is this your first book? My first published book, yes. I have written several other novels prior to this one.

Why did you write the book? I have been writing for over 20 years and enjoy it immensely. I have always wanted to write about the resort industry in northern Wisconsin and the dramatic transformation it has seen during my lifetime. I found a fictional story based on a resort much like the one I grew up on and it was a good fit.

How long did it take you to write the book? It has gone through a couple of variations and numerous rewrites of course. I would say five or six years is a good estimate.

How did you get interested in writing? In my search for a creative outlet, which I have had all my adult life, writing came to be the most accessible to me. It is also an avocation with a very long learning curve, at least it has been for me. My education in medicine was hardly less difficult.

Where is the book available for purchase? Numerous outlets online including Open-bks.com, my author website arthurkevinrein.com, and many of the popular commercial sites including Amazon, Amazon ebook, Apple, KOBO, Barnes & Noble and Scribd digital.

Is the book available at the library? I don’t believe the Racine Public Library has it but I am working with the Waterford, Rochester and Burlington libraries to see if I can get a traveling book club established.

Website or social media pages readers can visit for more information: arthurkevinrein.com, TikTok as @authorarthur1109 and on Facebook as Rolling Deep Reader.