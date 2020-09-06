Our Authors: Racine native writes first mystery novel

How did you get interested in writing? It all started when I read 103 books in Miss Vopelensky’s first-grade class at Knapp Elementary School (the most books of anyone in class, for which I received multiple gold stars). My parents, David and Bettie Jensen, were both readers and instilled that love of reading to both my sister Lisa and me. They would take us regularly to the local bookmobile where we would check out the maximum number of books we could and then go home and devour them. My Aunt Char Jorgensen, who worked at Western Printing back in the day, would also bring us home copies of Trixie Belden hot off the press, which began my lifelong love of mysteries. That passionate love of reading sparked my desire to write. I determined back in the first grade that someday I too would write books. It took a while (the detours of life) but finally, at age 40, my first book was published.