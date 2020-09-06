Our Authors: Racine native writes first mystery novel

Name: Laura Jensen Walker
Age: 63
Current town/city of residence: Sacramento, Calif.
Connection to Racine County: I was born and raised in Racine and I still have beloved family members living there.
Occupation: Author
Title of book and publisher: “Murder Most Sweet,” published by Crooked Lane Books (NY)
Synopsis of book (plot): Everyone in Lake Potawatomi, Wis., knows Teddie St. John. Tall, curly-haired Teddie is a superb baker, a Bohemian bon vivant, breast cancer survivor and a mystery writer. Teddie is walking her American eskimo dog, Gracie, when her four-legged friend finds Teddie’s missing silk scarf. Only problem: the scarf is tied tightly around the neck of a beautiful blond woman, the fiancée of a touring British author.
Before you can say “Wisconsin kringle,” Teddie becomes a murder suspect. Everyone in town knows all too well that the distinctive scarf was hers. When a second murder shocks the community, Teddie stands accused of not one, but two, murders. With the help of her Three Musketeers friends Sharon and Char, can Teddie clear her name and deliver a killer’s just desserts?
Is this your first book? No. It’s actually my 18th. I’ve written 10 non-fiction humor books (my best non-fiction book, Thanks for the Mammogram is being rereleased 9/15 in an updated edition) and seven chick-lit novels. “Murder Most Sweet” is my first mystery, however.
Why did you write the book? I wanted to try writing in a new genre (cozy mysteries) and to pay tribute to my grandmother, Florence Jorgensen, and her fabulous Norwegian and Danish baking, which I enjoyed daily after school. I also wanted to give a shout-out to the Danish bakery delights of my Racine childhood: Kringle and Danish layer cake, which I discovered, much to my dismay after we moved, is not a fixture in Arizona or California. Happily, however, my local Trader Joe’s now carries kringle occasionally, so I can satisfy my kringle fix that way. (and when I can’t, I just go online to O&H Bakery and order one). I also wanted to see a main character like me in a cozy mystery novel — a woman who fought breast cancer and won and doesn’t let her lack of breasts stop her from anything, including pursuing her writing dreams.
How long did it take you to write the book? Not quite a year, but I was still working full-time so I had to fit the writing in on nights and weekends. Thanks to my journalism background, I’m a fast writer; I can usually write a book in four months. Now that I’m retired from cubicle-world, I will be doing so again.
How did you get interested in writing? It all started when I read 103 books in Miss Vopelensky’s first-grade class at Knapp Elementary School (the most books of anyone in class, for which I received multiple gold stars). My parents, David and Bettie Jensen, were both readers and instilled that love of reading to both my sister Lisa and me. They would take us regularly to the local bookmobile where we would check out the maximum number of books we could and then go home and devour them. My Aunt Char Jorgensen, who worked at Western Printing back in the day, would also bring us home copies of Trixie Belden hot off the press, which began my lifelong love of mysteries. That passionate love of reading sparked my desire to write. I determined back in the first grade that someday I too would write books. It took a while (the detours of life) but finally, at age 40, my first book was published.
Where is the book available for purchase? Barnes and Noble, Amazon, BooksaMillion, Indiebound and my local California bookstore, Capital Books.
Is the book available at the library? Not sure if it’s in the Racine library, but I hope so.
Website readers can visit for more information: laurajensenwalker.com.
