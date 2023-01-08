Our Authors: Racine native publishes fitness book for seniors

Name: Matthew Case

Age: 53

Current town/city of residence: Huntsville, Ala.

Connection to Racine County: I have many amazing memories of Racine and will always feel connected to the city. I was born and raised here until I left for college in Chicago. I attended Park High School in the 80s where my dad was a French and German teacher and a football and wrestling coach. My mom, Nancy, still lives in Racine and I still have many friends in town. My wife and kids love to visit Racine, especially in summer for the beach and for kringle.

Occupation: Television producer for Heart Bridge Media

Title of book and publisher: “Give Me Strength — Strength and Conditioning Training for Seniors Over 60”

Synopsis of book: A 350-page comprehensive fitness book for seniors that focuses on building strength, balance and energy. It’s a practical book with exercises and workouts, nutrition tips and “how tos” of staying motivated. I wanted the book to be fun to read, so it’s very story driven and conversational.

Is this your first book? Yes

Why did you write the book? The book was mostly inspired by my mother’s personal health journey. A few years ago she was struggling with the same ailments that many seniors face. She had a hard time walking, fought with balance and wrestled with a lot of aches and pains, specifically her back and legs. She looked into back surgery and pain medication, but considered that path too risky. So she started reading a lot of articles and books to find a different solution, something more holistic.

She was really resolved and was inspired by some of the research she found. In that process she decided to swap her somewhat sedentary lifestyle for something that she thought would change her health and fix some of those aforementioned issues. She started eating a lot better, exercising regularly and dedicated several days a week to these two areas. It took her a couple of years, but her commitment to the process has physically and emotionally rejuvenated her. It’s given her a lot more strength and energy to do what she wanted, which was/is to be active with her children and grandchildren.

She found her “why” which is what has motivated her to keep going, and she is now adding years to her life. So, I basically just wanted to share that story with others (her story is in the introduction of the book) and expand on some of the techniques she employs while including some of research related to seniors. So it’s a practical book of “how tos,” but it also aims to inspire others see the light. She’s really a shining example of the phrases “never give up” and “it’s never too late to start” and we want everyone to know that in this book.

I’m also a former athlete (NCAA DI college wrestler) and I’ve also learned a lot along the way about nutrition and strength training as a competitor and a coach. I still consider myself a student of fitness, so it was a combination of my mom’s story and my own learning that drove the book.

How long did it take you to write the book? Writing the book took about six months, which was an off and on process. I had to balance it with my current work responsibilities and being a husband and a dad to three young kiddos.

How did you get interested in writing? I first became passionate about writing when I started creating television pitches and treatments for television networks. I learned how to write more creatively and learned how to persuasively communicate what I needed to say in smaller bites. Treatments are sales pitches, so you’re also trying to tell compelling stories with the written word, which became challenging and fun for me.

Where is the book available for purchase? Amazon.

Is the book available at the library? The book is not available at the library, but I may explore that later. My focus has been releasing the audiobook version.

Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: The book’s page on Amazon has the most detail, but we also have a website called givemestrengthfitness.com and a Facebook community (offering fitness and nutrition support) located at facebook.com/groups/givemestrength.