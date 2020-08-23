Our Authors: Racine native pens book on making African film

Name: Frank James IV
Current city of residence: Memphis, Tenn.
Connection to Racine County: I was born in Racine and lived on Howe Street for years. In my spare time I hung out at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center and graduated from Park High School.
Occupation: I am an author who teaches to pay the bills. I teach “British Literature” to seniors at White Station High School for Shelby County Schools in Memphis. I write articles for the Milwaukee Times and ESHE Online magazine. I also operate a small video production house in Memphis, PFA Productions Inc.
Title of book and publisher: “From Howe Street to Accra: My Adventures on the Groundbreaking Film Coming to Africa,” AuthorHouse Publishing.
Synopsis of book: It is fast-paced story of the behind-the-scenes making of the film, “Coming to Africa.” The book details how an inexperienced journalist wound up being an assistant director on a motion picture. The book explains the obstacles that the U.S.-based crew had to overcome working in a foreign country. The book also depicts the mental trials a born loner has to overcome to reinvent himself and break out of the prison of his own mind.
Is this your first book? It’s actually my third book published.
Why did you write the book? I had been thinking of possibly writing about my experiences in Accra, Ghana, for a few months after we returned from Africa in July 2019. When I mentioned to people in conversation that I had been an assistant director on a film shot in Africa many were interested. The interest levels really increased when I mentioned some of the trials we overcame after we got to Accra. I took note of the high interest level I received from people so I decided to go ahead with book. I mentioned the concept to the director, Anwar Jamison, the other native of Racine and he thought it was a great idea. I got my notes together and after looking them over I realized the story was a good one. I decided to tell how two men from Howe Street in Racine went to Ghana and made a major motion picture.
How long did it take you to write the book? It took me a few months working on and off to get to a rough draft composed. I spent another month editing the book down to make the final edit a short, fast-paced and fun read.
How did you get interested in writing? I began writing in college because my major was journalism. I enjoy writing opinion pieces and still have my own column in the Milwaukee Times called “Being Frank.”
Where is the book available for purchase? The book is available for purchase at fromhowestreettoaccra.com, Amazon and all major publishing sites/booksellers.
Is the book available at the library? It may take awhile for the book to make it into the library because the official release was on Aug. 1, 2020.
Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: The quickest/easiest place where people can go for more information about the book or myself is at fromhowestreettoaccra.com. At this time the ebook is on sale for 99 cents.
If you are a Racine County author that has published a book within the last year and would like to be featured in Our Authors, please send request to Loreen Mohr via email at Loreen.Mohr@Lee.net; send letter to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; or via fax at 262-631-1780.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!