Our Authors: Racine native pens book on making African film

Why did you write the book? I had been thinking of possibly writing about my experiences in Accra, Ghana, for a few months after we returned from Africa in July 2019. When I mentioned to people in conversation that I had been an assistant director on a film shot in Africa many were interested. The interest levels really increased when I mentioned some of the trials we overcame after we got to Accra. I took note of the high interest level I received from people so I decided to go ahead with book. I mentioned the concept to the director, Anwar Jamison, the other native of Racine and he thought it was a great idea. I got my notes together and after looking them over I realized the story was a good one. I decided to tell how two men from Howe Street in Racine went to Ghana and made a major motion picture.