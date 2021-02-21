Our Authors: Racine author's first book is on free speech

Why did you write the book?: The genesis of book for me came after the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. I was talking to my family at the dinner table about the news report I was reviewing, as part of my job as a media lawyer, on the student survivors turned activists. My children (at the time ages 12 and 10) became very serious about what would happen if they left school during the day to join the national school walkout protests. Could they be punished? What were their rights?

Americans of all ages are confronted with increasing frequency by a barrage of free speech questions like these, and yet there hasn’t been a general interest book explaining our First Amendment rights published in more than a decade. Meanwhile, the conversations I had been having with my children and media law students made me realize that it’s not only vital but possible for everyone to have a practical working knowledge of free speech law. I think the trick is to ditch jargon and academic theory, and make an effort to describe how First Amendment law applies to the controversies of today. I believe that wisdom can be condensed without being dumbed down. So that led me to write a book specifically for smart people — who are not lawyers — to understand our free speech freedoms.