Our Authors: Racine author's first book is on free speech

Name: Ian Rosenberg
Age: 47
Current city of residence: New York City
Connection to Racine County: I was born and raised in Racine. I’m a proud graduate of Jefferson, McKinley and Park schools; the University of Wisconsin-Madison; and Cornell Law School.
Occupation: Media lawyer. I’m assistant chief counsel working with ABC News.
Title of book and publisher: “The Fight for Free Speech: Ten Cases that Define Our First Amendment Freedoms,” NYU Press.
Synopsis of book: “The Fight for Free Speech” is a user’s guide to free speech. It distills the spectrum of free speech law down to 10 critical issues. Each chapter focuses on a contemporary free speech question — from student walkouts for gun safety to Samantha Bee’s expletives, from Nazis marching in Charlottesville to the muting of adult film star Stormy Daniels — and then identifies, unpacks and explains the key Supreme Court case that provides the answers. Together these fascinating stories create a practical framework for understanding where our free speech protections originated and how they can develop in the future. As people on all sides of the political spectrum are demanding their right to speak and be heard, “The Fight for Free Speech” is a handbook for combating authoritarianism, protecting our democracy and bringing an understanding of free speech law to all.
Is this your first book?: Yes.
Why did you write the book?: The genesis of book for me came after the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. I was talking to my family at the dinner table about the news report I was reviewing, as part of my job as a media lawyer, on the student survivors turned activists. My children (at the time ages 12 and 10) became very serious about what would happen if they left school during the day to join the national school walkout protests. Could they be punished? What were their rights?
Americans of all ages are confronted with increasing frequency by a barrage of free speech questions like these, and yet there hasn’t been a general interest book explaining our First Amendment rights published in more than a decade. Meanwhile, the conversations I had been having with my children and media law students made me realize that it’s not only vital but possible for everyone to have a practical working knowledge of free speech law. I think the trick is to ditch jargon and academic theory, and make an effort to describe how First Amendment law applies to the controversies of today. I believe that wisdom can be condensed without being dumbed down. So that led me to write a book specifically for smart people — who are not lawyers — to understand our free speech freedoms.
How long did it take you to write the book? Two years.
How did you get interested in writing? I came to writing from a love of reading, which I get from my parents, Richard and Susan Rosenberg, who were both teachers. And also I want to thank two of my excellent Racine public school English teachers, Ruth Navis and Linda Bixler.
I also want to note that my first published work was an Op-Ed I wrote as a teenager that was included in The Journal Times in 1989. So I’m delighted to be talking about my first published book in the same newspaper a few years later.
Where is the book available for purchase? Everywhere books are sold.
Is the book available at the library? I hope so, please ask for it at the Racine Public Library. I wrote parts of my book in a Brooklyn library and I love libraries.
Website or social media readers can visit for more information: TheFightForFreeSpeech.com @freespeechbook.
