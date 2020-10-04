Our Authors: One woman's journey for rediscovery

Is this your first book? My first hardcover, yes. In 2013, after I won a Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting as a staff writer for InsideClimate News, my dispatches from Michigan were turned into an e-book, “The Dilbit Disaster: Inside the Biggest Oil Spill You Never Heard of.”

Why did you write the book? I needed to clearly understand the connections between my bicycle trek, my cancer journey and my relationship with my father. My Wisconsin oncologist urged me tell this story “because we often have a shortage of hope in the world of cancer.” People need to be aware that a cancer diagnosis is not necessarily a death sentence, that people can flourish physically, mentally and spiritually afterward.

How long did it take you to write the book? Too long! I labored at the manuscript for 15-plus years after finishing my ride. This is a memoir, not a news story, and as any reporter knows so well, we’re used to asking our sources difficult questions, not ourselves.

How did you get interested in writing? I’ve always loved words. In the early 1980s, I graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism. Ever since then, I’ve been telling stories on paper and in digital formats.