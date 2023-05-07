Name: Richard C. Burt

Age: 72

Current town/city of residence: Hendersonville, N.C.

Connection to Racine County: I was born and raised in Racine. I left after college (age 22), and returned at age 48 until age 58.

Occupation: Retired chemical engineer; retired part-time academic tutor and substitute high school teacher in Racine.

Title of book and publisher: “That Day,” Henschel Haus Publishing.

Synopsis of book: Memoir of eight siblings separated by a broken family in Racine.

Is this your first book? Yes.

Why did you write the book? For personal healing, to reconnect with separated siblings, to stimulate questions and discussions of family memories and to tell an interesting family history story.

How long did it take you to write the book? Began in December 2020.

How did you get interested in writing? Encouragement from siblings and friends to tell our family story.

Where is the book available for purchase? henschelhausbooks.com; amazon.com.

Is the book available at the Racine Public Library? Yes.

Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: henschelhausbooks.com; Facebook, HenschelHAUS; on Twitter, @HenschelHAUS