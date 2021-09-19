Our Authors: Local pastor pens 'Keeping a Calm Center'

Synopsis of book: Through sharing my spirituality, insights, thoughts and experiences in this collection of reflections, “Keeping a Calm Center” is designed to ground us spiritually at any time, but perhaps especially in times of crisis. It is divided into 15 sections including: Staying Positive, God in the Ordinary, Authentic Self, Courage, Transformation, Play Nice, Hope and We Are One. These reflections point to spiritual truths that not only center us, but challenge us, and encourage us to grow personally, spiritually and communally.

Why did you write the book? This wasn’t intended to be a book when I started. When COVID-19 first hit in March 2020, and we were all quarantined to home, I began writing daily reflections for my church community. I used them as a way to remain connected, to offer hope, and to provide some spiritual grounding during a time of uncertainty and fear. I thought I might be writing them for a month or so, otherwise I honestly wouldn’t have started them in the first place. I never dreamed that I would continue sending daily messages for 139 days. It was with the nudging of a number of people that I eventually turned them into a book.