Our Authors: Local pastor pens 'Keeping a Calm Center'

Name: Kaye Glennon
Age: 54
Current town/city of residence: Mount Pleasant
Connection to Racine County: I have been a pastor in Racine County for 24 years and raised my three children here.
Occupation: Pastor/spiritual leader of Sacred Journeys Spiritual Community
Title of book and publisher: “Keeping a Calm Center,” Ten 16 Press
Synopsis of book: Through sharing my spirituality, insights, thoughts and experiences in this collection of reflections, “Keeping a Calm Center” is designed to ground us spiritually at any time, but perhaps especially in times of crisis. It is divided into 15 sections including: Staying Positive, God in the Ordinary, Authentic Self, Courage, Transformation, Play Nice, Hope and We Are One. These reflections point to spiritual truths that not only center us, but challenge us, and encourage us to grow personally, spiritually and communally.
Is this your first book? Yes
Why did you write the book? This wasn’t intended to be a book when I started. When COVID-19 first hit in March 2020, and we were all quarantined to home, I began writing daily reflections for my church community. I used them as a way to remain connected, to offer hope, and to provide some spiritual grounding during a time of uncertainty and fear. I thought I might be writing them for a month or so, otherwise I honestly wouldn’t have started them in the first place. I never dreamed that I would continue sending daily messages for 139 days. It was with the nudging of a number of people that I eventually turned them into a book.
How long did it take you to write the book? The reflections were originally written daily for 139 days. It took about a year to edit, revise and publish.
How did you get interested in writing? Perhaps being an avid book reader sparked my interest in writing, but I hardly dared to dream that one day I’d actually be a published author. I’ve always loved to write. Whether it was journaling or poetry, writing for the college newspaper or composing sermons, writing has been an important part of my life.
Where is the book available for purchase? ten16press.com or online at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
Is the book available at the library? Yes.
Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: https://sacredjourneysracine.com/pastor-kayes-book.
