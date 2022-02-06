Our Authors: Local pastor pens book on Lenten messages

Name: Father Yeprem Kelegian

Age: 74

Current city of residence: Racine

Connection to Racine County: I was pastor of St. Mesrob Armenian Church from 1993 to 2016. I am active in social justice issues with the Racine Interfaith Coalition and the Wisconsin Council of Churches. I am currently on the Board of Habitat for Humanity-Racine. My wife and I deliver Meals on Wheels each week.

Occupation: Clergyman with the Armenian Orthodox Church

Title of book and publisher: “Reaching Out to Others, Lenten Messages,” published by Old Homestead Press.

Synopsis of book: The 48 meditations center around the idea that Lent is a joyous time and not the usual dark penitential period. Each day of Lent has a one-page meditation/message. This collection of reflections is a glimpse of my personal Lenten prayer life. The reader is moved through the season of preparation, being reminded of how God spent generations preparing the world for Christ and how we can spend this time preparing ourselves. The book is intended to be read one page a day throughout Lent.

Is this your first book? Yes

Why did you write the book? There is hope of renewal because of a loving Lord. Even the word for “repentance,” in the Armenian language, means “to turn away from sorrow.” The focus is on our responsibility to God and to each other and to the world around us.

How long did it take you to write the book? The 48 meditations were written in 48 days. This book is merely a snapshot of my 2021 Lent. This year it will be completely different, but it will be because God loves us and wants to hold us close. Someone once said, “There is nothing you could ever do that would make God love you less.”

Where is the book available for purchase? amazon.com and at the St. Mesrob Church book store.

Is the book available at the library? The book will be donated to the Racine Public Library.

