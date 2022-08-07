Our Authors: Local doctor writes health series for children

Name: Dr. Robert M. Gullberg

Current resident: Franksville

Occupation: Physician in Racine for 36 years

Title of books: Five-book series

Synopsis: This is a five-book Health for Kids series for children between the ages of 4 and 12. In a fun and easy way, the books in this series reveal the world of medicine, clinics, hospitals, health, exercise, nutrition, pregnancy and the amazing human body. Each book is between 32 and 40 pages and is loaded with colorful and easy-to-understand, full-page illustrations. COVID-19 infections are discussed in Book 5.

As a medical doctor, Gullberg is deeply interested in the body and how it works. The books in this series will give the reader a glimpse of the wonder of the eyes, ears, mouth, heart, lungs, brain, nerves, skin and many more topics.

Is this your first book? No. I have self-published 30 other books over the last several years which can be viewed on Amazon.com. This is my second children’s books series. The other series is entitled Proverbs for Kids.

Why did you write these books? I wanted to give children a better insight into the world of health and medicine. The books help parents, grandparents and loved ones spend time with their children and grandchildren helping to teach them these wonders of medical science.

How long did it take you to write these books? Around two years. I have been writing for about 20 years. It has been an enjoyable hobby.

How did you get interested in writing? I have been writing for years every morning. Actually, my mom instilled writing in me.

Where is the book available to purchase? Amazon.com.

Are the books available at the library? Not yet, but they will be.