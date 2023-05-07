Name: Frank N. Egerton
Age: 87
Current city of residence: Racine
Occupation: UW-Parkside professor emeritus
Title of book and publisher: “The Branches of Ecology: A 20th Century History,” CRC Press/Taylor & Francis Group.
Is this your first book? My fifth book, a sequel to my “Roots of Ecology: Antiquity to Haeckel” (2012).
Why did you write the book? I have written a history of ecology since antiquity in the Bulletin of the Ecology of America since 2001. Roots condensed parts 1-47; Branches condensed parts 48-64. I was professor of history of science at UW-Parkside, and history of ecology was my specialization.
People are also reading…
How long did it take you to write the book? I began in 2012.
Where is the book available for purchase?: amazon.com.
Is the book available at the library? I will donate a copy to the UW-Parkside Library.
If you are a Racine County author that has published a book within the last year and would like to be featured in Our Authors, please send request to Loreen Mohr via email at Loreen.Mohr@Lee.net.