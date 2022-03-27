Our Authors: Former resident pens third children's book

Name: Delilah Jackson Hall

Age: 69

Current town/city of residence: Cartersville

Connection to Racine County: Former resident

Occupation: Writer

Title of book and publisher: “Friends in the Neighborhood,” KDP

Synopsis of book: It is moving day for Ricoh the Rhino and although he is sad he is also excited about the move. He doesn’t like the idea of finding new best friends, but he knows now that he has to. The trip to Tickle Road Lane is going to be an awfully long trip so Ricoh decides it is time to take a nap. Ricoh quickly fell asleep and began to dream about his new neighborhood and Ricoh land. Ricoh is going to be a King one day. On the way to finding Ricoh land he encounters, dragon slayers, mountain climbers, and a brave kid all who want to help find Ricoh Land. He also encounters talking and fire breathing dragons along the way. A fire breathing dragon leads Ricoh on a chase for his life and off the beaten path to Ricoh land. Will He ever find his way to Ricoh land? Will Ricoh find new friends in the neighborhood?

Is this your first book? No, this my third children’s book.

Why did you write the book? To inspire children to read and to make reading fun with life lessons in every child book story that touches my pen.

How long did it take you to write the book? From start to finish about a year and half.

How did you get interested in writing? My love for reading started at an early age. My father, the Rev. Nasree Jackson, told my siblings and I stories, mostly fairy tales, every evening. His storytelling drew me in which stemmed my love for reading and ultimately lead me to writing. I started writing poems, lyrics and short stories at around age 12.

Where is the book available for purchase? Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Ingram Book Co., Baker & Taylor and Goodreads.

Is the book available at the library? Yes.

Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: facebook.com/AuthorDelilahJacksonHall and instagram.com/@delibra29@instagram.com.

