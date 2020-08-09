Our Authors: Book for boys teaches alphabet, numbers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Name: Tom McLaughlin

Current town/city of residence: Burlington

Connection to Racine County: Lived in Racine County for nearly 25 years

Occupation: Advertising, public relations, marketing executive. Launching second career.

Title of book and publisher: "ABCs and 123s for Boys," published by McLaughlin Media Group, LLC.

Synopsis of book (plot): Alex the alligator (who's an amazing astronaut) to Zack the zebra (who ziplines over the zoo) help kids learn the ABCs, letter sounds and counting to 10. Each letter features a different boy's name. Jump aboard with Pete the Pirate and 25 lovable characters that bounce, waterski and zipline across the alphabet. Parents can personalize the story with their child's name at the end of the book. It's 48 pages of fun and engaging learning for ages 6 and younger.

Is this your first book? Yes, this is the first of a series. Next is "ABCs and 123s for Girls." A fun ABCs coloring book and wall poster — using the characters from the book — will also be available soon.