Our Authors: Author tries to convey message in first book

Name: Gina Trevino

Age: 38

Current town/city of residence: Racine

Connection to Racine County: I am a Racine native.

Occupation: Baker at O&H Bakery

Title of book and publisher: "Guide," self-published.

Synopsis of book: Who doesn’t need a guiding hand in this life or the next?

Phiona Audie, aka Ripley, has her whole life ahead of her, or so she thinks. She’s about to enter college, starts a relationship and experiences her first concert at Summerfest. But before all the fun, Ripley and her friends make a quick detour to eat at their favorite café, but this stop sets off a chain of events and puts a halt to everything. Because one minute Ripley’s alive and the next, she’s not.

Ripley soon finds herself in the Afterlife with four others who call themselves guiders — the deceased who guide murdered and suicidal souls, and to her surprise she is the new trainee. Ripley must learn the ropes on how to become a guider, but loses her first assigned soul. Her group sets off to fix Ripley’s mishap, but along the way creates a ripple effect that uncovers a string of secrets, including the fact that Ripley’s death may not have been an accident after all.

Is this your first book?: Yes.

Why did you write the book?: The reason why I wrote this book is because I love creating new worlds and characters that readers will be invested in. I really want to tell stories that readers will look deep into my themes and ponder over the message I try to convey. Reading is such a wonderful experience because you literally are taken from reality and put into the writer's mind.

How long did it take you to write the book?: "Guide" has taken me over 15 years to write. The reason for this is because I had imposter syndrome and I continuously heard the word "no." I stopped for a while and felt defeated, but not until last year did I kick myself in the butt and learn how to self-publish. It has been a long and tiring road, but I did it, others may tell me "no" but I wanted to look back and say "yes I did it, I achieved my life long dream of publishing my book."

How did you get interesting in writing?: I have been interested in writing ever since elementary school and since then I have never looked back. I have notebooks, journals and even scraps of papers with jotted down ideas. I have so many stories floating in my head it's hard to focus on what inspires me to write next. Writing allows me to escape into my fictional worlds and breathe life into characters that I truly care about.

Where is the book available for purchase?: Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Search "Guide" by Gina Trevino.

Is the book available at the library?: I am in the process in getting my book into the library.

Instagram: I have Instagram @ginamidala where I post my artwork and cosplays of my favorite character of all time, Padmé Amidala from "Star Wars."