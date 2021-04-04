Our Authors: Author pens book on his philosophy on life

Name: Warren DeKraay Jr.

Current city of residence: Racine

Occupation: I am a writer.

Title of book and publisher: “My Philosophy on Life and Reflections on Other Subjects,” Morris Publishing

Synopsis of book: The synopsis reflects on the title of the book.

Is this your first book? Yes.

Why did you write the book? Writing this book was a challenge. As always when one succeeds in meeting a difficult challenge, I found writing it to be immensely gratifying. I was well-equipped to meet this challenge. I am well-read; this quality helped me search my memory and come up with interesting quotes from famous books and people to put at the start of each section. Though not of a mechanical bent, I have long been captivated by interesting situations, individuals, etc.