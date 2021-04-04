Our Authors: Author pens book on his philosophy on life

Name: Warren DeKraay Jr.
Current city of residence: Racine
Occupation: I am a writer.
Title of book and publisher: “My Philosophy on Life and Reflections on Other Subjects,” Morris Publishing
Synopsis of book: The synopsis reflects on the title of the book.
Is this your first book? Yes.
Why did you write the book? Writing this book was a challenge. As always when one succeeds in meeting a difficult challenge, I found writing it to be immensely gratifying. I was well-equipped to meet this challenge. I am well-read; this quality helped me search my memory and come up with interesting quotes from famous books and people to put at the start of each section. Though not of a mechanical bent, I have long been captivated by interesting situations, individuals, etc.
From reading my personal philosophy, a high school dropout might want to learn about Friedrich Nietzsche’s “will to power.” Or from reading what I wrote about the state of Iowa, he or she might want to learn more about the “Honey War” between Iowa and Missouri. Or from reading what I wrote about religion, he or she might want to know what existentialism is. Or from reading what I wrote about George Armstrong Custer, a person might want to look up the battle of the Little Bighorn.
I want people of all educational backgrounds to find the book interesting. It does not just address interesting topics; one can also learn from its interesting dilemmas facing mankind. Following are two such dilemmas:
- The 1990s saw a veritable explosion of discoveries in the field of genetics. Scientists found out how protein is synthesized — i.e., the complex, step-by-step process by which tissue is created in the process of growth. With this enhanced knowledge of DNA in particular and heredity in general, scientists were able to come up with cures for such ancient scourges as Down syndrome and Parkinson’s disease. But the question arose: Does God intend for Man to tinker with the fundamental secrets of all life?
- It is the Day of Judgment and all of mankind is assembled before Christ to learn their fate. Assembled to the left of Christ is a group of sinners whom he dispatches to hell with the words “Depart from me, ye cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels” (Matthew 25:11). So, they were doomed at the very start of their lives. Why try to lead a moral and upstanding life if one’s fate has been preordained beforehand?
The book speaks of the human condition. In the Introduction I tell the reader about a trip I took to Versailles, the 18th century palace of the so-called sun king, Louis XVI. I lead the reader through the residence of that august personage. I mention the abundance of mirrors on the wall and the huge closet for the King’s wardrobe. Finally, I ask, “Aren’t we all little sun kings?”
I quote the poet Robert Frost as having written about life that “we are all just passing through.” I then lament that our vaunted achievements are of little consequence, and that we know it. This ennui I emphasize is part of the plight of modern man; it was not present before the last part of the 19th century (except in the biblical book of Ecclesiastes).
How long did it take you to write the book? Nine months.
How did you get interested in writing? My lodestar is Jimmy Carter, and he is a prolific writer.
Where is the book available for purchase? I am hoping to get Barnes and Noble to carry the book.
Is the book available at the library? At this time the Racine Public Library is not carrying the book.
