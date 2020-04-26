Our Authors: A story of how God puts children in families

Name: Karen Lynn Sytsma
Age: 55
Current village of residence: Mount Pleasant
Connection to Racine County: I grew up here and moved back to Racine after graduating from college as my husband worked in Kenosha and I worked in Milwaukee.
Occupation: Writer
Title of book and publisher: "Intertwined: One Baby, Two Couples, Sovereign God," BookBaby
Synopsis of book (plot): It is a true account of how God puts children in families. It is an inspiring story of two families, members of the same church, who discover that they are trying to adopt the same baby — one couple had placement of her through protective custody, the other couple was promised her through a private adoption agency; both couples wanted her. Readers facing a difficult situation will have their hope renewed as they begin to grasp how God works in ways they cannot see to bring his plans into being. As readers gaze at God’s sovereignty through the accounts of the Traxingers, the Jenkses and those who love them, they will see God’s great love for his people and discover:
- God is faithful, no matter what.
- God is good, no matter what.
- God is with you, no matter what.
Is this your first book? Yes.
Why did you write the book? While I was serving on Women’s Ministry Team at Grace Church in Racine, we produced a retreat video featuring the unusual and unwanted adoption baby battle of Kim and Ryan Traxinger and Russ and Elizabeth Jenks. Initially, I thought their story would be just a chapter in another book I am writing called "Faces of Grace."
As I got to know these couples better and learned how difficult their journeys were, I believed that their story of suffering, trust and faith in God during an extremely tough situation would encourage other families trying to adopt, as well as other people who just could not grasp how a tough situation in their own life could be used for good purposes.
How long did it take you to write the book? Initially, I was going to use a large publisher for my book so I wrote only the first three chapters of "Intertwined to accompany a proposal, as is the case with nonfiction books. When I decided that I wanted to maintain design and editorial control of my book, I wrote the remaining 11 chapters and all other book portions in nine days.
How did you get interested in writing? My dad was always making up stories and telling them to my siblings and me. A banker and a financial wizard, he had a creative side and would hide away to work on his books. I guess I followed in his footsteps as I have always loved telling and writing stories. My mom said I was always creating something — stories, plays, newspapers, homemade chapbooks.
Where is the book available for purchase? The book is available in paperback and eBook formats on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and my BookBaby publisher site.
Is the book available at the library? The Racine Public Library has copies of "Intertwined" in the Local Author section on the second floor.
