Our Authors: A story of how God puts children in families

Is this your first book? Yes.

Why did you write the book? While I was serving on Women’s Ministry Team at Grace Church in Racine, we produced a retreat video featuring the unusual and unwanted adoption baby battle of Kim and Ryan Traxinger and Russ and Elizabeth Jenks. Initially, I thought their story would be just a chapter in another book I am writing called "Faces of Grace."

As I got to know these couples better and learned how difficult their journeys were, I believed that their story of suffering, trust and faith in God during an extremely tough situation would encourage other families trying to adopt, as well as other people who just could not grasp how a tough situation in their own life could be used for good purposes.

How long did it take you to write the book? Initially, I was going to use a large publisher for my book so I wrote only the first three chapters of "Intertwined to accompany a proposal, as is the case with nonfiction books. When I decided that I wanted to maintain design and editorial control of my book, I wrote the remaining 11 chapters and all other book portions in nine days.