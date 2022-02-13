Our Authors: A fictional account of a journey westward

Name: Linda Clare Flashinski

Current town of residence: Caledonia

Connection to Racine County: I grew up in Madison and lived briefly in San Jose, Calif., after marriage in 1974. We relocated to Racine in 1976 and I have been a Racine County resident ever since. I have been active in many Racine area volunteer groups, and I served on the Racine Unified School District Board of Education from 1993-99, being board president from 1996-99. Our children were graduates of the Racine Unified School District. We have five grandchildren.

Occupation: My bachelor’s degree was awarded from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1968 in English/education. During my early years, I worked as a writer-in-residence at various local schools and around the state as well as writing for educational magazines. My occupational background also includes serving as an adjunct instructor of written communication at Gateway Technical College; serving as the associate director of Family Service of Racine from 1996-1999; and serving as the director of communication for the Racine Unified School District from 1999-2007. I also served as a radio host of “Education Matters” for WGTD from 2002 for 10 years. I was a writer for The Journal Times with a column entitled “In What Light There Is.” In retirement, I focus on my writing, my family and volunteering.

Title of book and publisher: “Prairie Voices: A Journey Westward,” Olympia Publishers.

Synopsis of book: I wrote “Prairie Voices: A Journey Westward” as a sensitive and touching look of Prairie life through a treasury of voices from a fictional family journeying westward in a covered wagon in the late 1800s. Amid this profound chorus of voices, the reader comes to understand the joys, the difficulties and the introspective thoughts that travelers carry with them on this trek westward.

This book is embraced by older elementary age children, to teens and through adulthood. Educators and school districts refer the book to their students for a study of the movement westward, for prairie life, for a study of empathy and for play acting of the individual characters.

While this narrative focuses on a journey in the 1800s, those of all ages experience in this book the profound and universal feelings we all face on our own private journeys as we move through the joys and sorrows of our lives.

Is this your first book? No, I have two paperback books: “In What Light There Is,” a compilation of essays written over the years published by Create Space, and “A Journey Through the Seasons,” also a compilation of writings published by Old Homestead Press.

Why did you write the book? I was inspired to write this book by some letters written by an ancestor who wrote about the experiences of her family traveling in a Conestoga wagon in the 1890s. I was young when I first read her letters but they settled in my mind for many years and thus sprang the beginnings of “Prairie Voices.” I also hope that we and our descendants will absorb a sense of how those who came before us endured the long journeys over the prairies facing the difficulties, the worries, and the sense of family as pioneers found their ways to survive and work through hardships to carve out a life together.

How long did it take you to write the book? It is hard to say how long this book took to write since the seeds of the story of the journey of my ancestors was planted within me as a young child. When I was a young woman, I began what was a skeleton of this story. Then I set my beginning thoughts on paper and put it aside for awhile. In recent years, I read that draft and I realized with an urgency that this story needed to be told. The process of editing the final book took about three years as I whittled words.

How did you get interested in writing? I was a reader before I was a writer, and I remember early reading as such an exciting thing for me. When I was young it was those first words I recognized in the Dick and Jane books, and then the magic of “Caddie Woodlawn,” “Anne of Green Gables,” “The Diary of Anne Frank” and so much more. Words have always held a kind of mystery for me and I think most people who love reading would also like to write something lasting. The words of great writers consume me. So many amazing writers awaken us: “A Man Called Ove,” “The Little Prince,” “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” and so much more. Wanting to write was an offspring of reading good books.

Where is the book available for purchase? At Barnes and Noble bookstores, barnesandnoble.com, amazon.com, walmart.com. Or email the author, lindaflashinski@hotmail.com.

Is the book available at the library? Yes.

