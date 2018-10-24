Try 1 month for 99¢

MOUNT PLEASANT — Dr. Gary Chu, an orthodontic specialist, will buy Halloween candy as part of the annual Chu Crew Candy Buy Back Oct. 29 through Nov. 15 at Chu Orthodontics, 1130 Sunnyslope Drive.

For each pound of candy turned in, participants will receive $1 and another $1 will be donated to a local charity. Candy collected will be sent to local and overseas troops.

For more information, call 262-884-0255.

