MOUNT PLEASANT — Dr. Gary Chu, an orthodontic specialist, will buy Halloween candy from the public as part of the annual Chu Crew Candy Buy Back through Nov. 14 at Chu Orthodontics, 1130 Sunnyslope Drive.

For each pound of candy turned in, participants will receive $1 and another $1 will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Candy collected will be sent to local and overseas troops.

For more information, call 262-884-0255.

