Ornament competition winners announced

RACINE — Racine Art Museum staff invited artists of all ages to participate in the museum's annual handmade holiday ornament, greeting card and gift wrapping competition for the exhibit, "The Art of AdORNAMENTS, Wrappins' and Greetins'."

Open through Dec. 29, the exhibit features 81 festive entries created by 67 artists. The Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 or $5 for youth ages 12-18, full-time students and seniors 62 and older. There is no charge for ages 11 and younger.