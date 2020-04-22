Organizations improve quality of life

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County is home to numerous community-based organizations and government programs that improve the quality of life of its residents.

Knowing where to turn for information and support is critical to helping families become resilient. In an effort to ensure that Racine County families can easily access the information that they need when they need it, Racine County UW-Extension reminds families of the various sources of community resource information.

Racine County UW-Extension, in partnership with Racine County Human Services, compiles resources into an easy to use booklet called the “Family Resource Directory.” The directory is updated annually and focuses on resources for families with children younger than 18.

Resource topics include abuse and neglect, child care, youth programs, mental health services, crisis intervention, disability services, education, employment assistance, financial resources, food and nutrition, health, housing, legal, military and veterans, parenting, transportation, and utility assistance. For easy browsing of community resources, there is also a “Quick List: Resources for Families” brochure. Both publications have been updated and are available online at racine.uwex.edu.