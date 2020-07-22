Organization seeks masks for school children

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties is collecting homemade facial masks to help youth in grades K-12 fight COVID-19 in the classroom this fall.

“Masks will also be used to protect our littles (mentees) when they connect with their mentors (bigs),” said Sonya Thomas, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties. “A community-wide donation of this type will enable us to provide masks for our littles without depleting family budgets. For most, the purchase of school supplies already creates financial hardship, having to add masks to the school supply list will be especially taxing,” she added.

More than 90% of the children that BBBS serves come from households where a single parent is struggling to provide for the family. Having a supply of washable face masks will help eliminate the financial burden of buying face masks.

Surplus masks will be distributed to local schools and organizations to help children and adults in need. BBBS has a process in place to ensure that all masks will be cleaned and disinfected before distribution.