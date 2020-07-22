Organization seeks masks for school children

RACINE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties is collecting homemade facial masks to help youth in grades K-12 fight COVID-19 in the classroom this fall.
“Masks will also be used to protect our littles (mentees) when they connect with their mentors (bigs),” said Sonya Thomas, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties. “A community-wide donation of this type will enable us to provide masks for our littles without depleting family budgets. For most, the purchase of school supplies already creates financial hardship, having to add masks to the school supply list will be especially taxing,” she added.
More than 90% of the children that BBBS serves come from households where a single parent is struggling to provide for the family. Having a supply of washable face masks will help eliminate the financial burden of buying face masks.
Surplus masks will be distributed to local schools and organizations to help children and adults in need. BBBS has a process in place to ensure that all masks will be cleaned and disinfected before distribution.
Instructions to make masks can be downloaded from the CDC website, cdc.gov/coronavirus; the Hobby Lobby website, hobbylobby.com; or by calling BBBS for email pattern instructions at 262-637-7625.
To participate, novice and expert seamstress alike can drop off masks at these Racine or Kenosha County collection sites through Saturday, Aug. 15:
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties, 3131 Taylor Ave., Racine, Building No. 4. Outdoor collection drop box Monday-Friday or by appointment, 262-637-7625.
- Sew ‘n Save, 3701 Durand Ave., Racine, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 262-554-8708.
- Lynch GM Superstore-Burlington, 2300 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, 262-763-7500.
- Lynch Chevrolet of Kenosha, 10901 75th St., Kenosha, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, 800-775-3076.
