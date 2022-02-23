 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Organization hopes to build unity with Earth Day events

RACINE — Racine activists and environmentalists will be joining with environmentalists from 15 other Wisconsin communities in order to March Forth to Earth Day, which was created by the Wisconsin wide organization Building Unity.

Local organizers are in the process of scheduling in-person and virtual events for Fridays, March 4-April 22. Earth Day is April 22.

The first event is being held from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, March 4, at Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave., and is being led by Diane Lange. It will include speeches and protest banners. Lange and Sister Janet Weyker from the Eco-Justice Center and the Clean Power Alliance will be the featured speakers and discuss the negative environmental effects of the Enbridge oil pipeline, called Line 5. The event will be held outdoors unless there is inclement weather.

