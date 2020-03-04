Oratorical contest open to students

RACINE — "Just iMagine a World without Boundaries" is the theme of the Wednesday Optimist Club Oratorical Contest for students 18 and younger.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Students need to prepare a four- to five-minute speech on the theme.

The deadline for submissions is March 16. For an application form, go to www.optimist.org/forms/19-20_oratorical_application.pdf. Call 262-498-4021 for more information.

The local winner will receive a trip to Wisconsin Dells to compete for a $2,500 scholarship and a trip to the national competition.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0