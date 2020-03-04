Oratorical contest open to students

RACINE — "Just iMagine a World without Boundaries" is the theme of the Wednesday Optimist Club Oratorical Contest for students 18 and younger.
Students need to prepare a four- to five-minute speech on the theme.
The deadline for submissions is March 16. For an application form, go to www.optimist.org/forms/19-20_oratorical_application.pdf. Call 262-498-4021 for more information.
The local winner will receive a trip to Wisconsin Dells to compete for a $2,500 scholarship and a trip to the national competition.