Oratorical contest open to students
0 comments

Oratorical contest open to students

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — "Just iMagine a World without Boundaries" is the theme of the Wednesday Optimist Club Oratorical Contest for students 18 and younger.

Students need to prepare a four- to five-minute speech on the theme.

The deadline for submissions is March 16. For an application form, go to www.optimist.org/forms/19-20_oratorical_application.pdf. Call 262-498-4021 for more information.

The local winner will receive a trip to Wisconsin Dells to compete for a $2,500 scholarship and a trip to the national competition.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Faith & Community

What's Going On

“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, partie…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News