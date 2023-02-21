BURLINGTON — The Burlington Senior Activity Center, 587 E. State St., has been awarded a grant through United Way Equity Innovation Fund to record and archive oral histories of local seniors.

“It is important that we can capture the stories of our greatest generation, before we lose them,” says Patricia McNamee Rosenberg, executive director. “The project is designed to engage multiple generations face-to-face because people connect through stories.”

The grant will also fund story slams or gatherings where multiple generations will share short stories.

The year-long project begins May 1. To participate as an interviewer or interviewee, call 262-71-0329 or visit burlingtonseniorcenter.com.