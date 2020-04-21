Options for online worship services in the Racine area

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In preparation for Sunday services, and in light of Gov. Tony Evers’ order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people, these online worship services have been established to give residents an opportunity to continue celebrating their faith:

Beth Hillel Temple, Kenosha: Services are recorded and shared on Facebook.

Beth Israel Sinai: A Shabbat morning service at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 25. Join Zoom meeting, https://zoom.us/j/98215207200?pwd=TkxBaG5XUGhhdStVZTZtWG9KYlRWQT09. Guest speaker will be Dr. Timothy Youkhana of the United Family Alliance speaking on "Pharmaceuticals, the Elderly and the Pandemic." Meeting ID: 98215207200. Password: 404727, or call 312-626-6799, 98215207200#.

Calvary Memorial Church: Sermons are posted on its website, cmcracine.org/podcasts/media.

Christ Church United Methodist: Sermons and other resources are posted on its website, christchurchracine.com