Operation North Pole-Santa Briefs County Officials

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave thanked Santa for all he does and pledged the county’s support while he is in Racine County. “I have directed my staff to work with Santa Claus on Christmas Eve to help ensure that he is able to get his mission accomplished,” commented Delagrave. “Our Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management Office and Public Works Department stand ready to assist as needed.”

“We will be opening our Emergency Operations Center on Christmas Eve in order to support Santa while he is in Racine County,” commented David Maack.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office offered their support to Santa, including a police escort through the county, if needed. Julie Anderson pledged the assistance of public works crews if Santa would find himself grounded in Racine County due to adverse weather conditions, and the Communications Center offered to provide communications and ground support.