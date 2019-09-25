{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — An open house for the "Wake Up Call Bedroom" exhibit will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse Inc., 5942 Sixth Ave.

This permanent life-sized exhibit of a teenager's bedroom helps identify spots where teens may hide drugs, household items that can be used as drug paraphernalia, and ways teens try to cover up alcohol and other drug use. The goal is to educate parents and other adults who are influential in the lives of youth so that they know that seemingly innocent items can actually be an indication of substance abuse.

This presentation is only for ages 21 and older. It is presented by the Hope Council in collaboration with the Kenosha County Substance Abuse Coalition.

Reservations are required by calling 262-658-8166, ext. 107, or email saveliveskenosha@KCSAC.org.

People who cannot attend the open house may made reservations to view the exhibit at 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday each month.

