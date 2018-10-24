RACINE — An Open Hearts Open House fundraiser to benefit the Corporate Volunteer Council of Racine will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, at Sew 'n Save, 3701 Durand Ave. (Elmwood Plaza). Donations will be accepted.
People will be able to meet representatives of projects facilitated by Sew'n Save of Racine and its volunteers including Hugs for Kids, Quilts for Soldiers, Upcycled Mittens, Mittens and Scarves, Angel Gowns, How to Dress Up an Ostomy, Book Bag Project and Pay it Forward Pillow Project.
For more information, call 262-554-8708.
