OOHP soliciting playwriting contest scripts

RACINE — Over Our Head Players is accepting submissions for the 2021 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival through Nov. 1.
Snowdance entry is open to original 10-minute or shorter comedies for the stage. New this year, scripts can have a maximum of three characters and entries less than 10 minutes are actively encouraged. Winning entries will be performed together by the OOHP Snowdance ensemble in the winter of 2021. Concluding each performance, audience members can vote for their favorite individual comedy; the audience favorites will earn cash prizes for the playwright.
Traditionally, the selected scripts have been produced together in a complete festival performance. The 2021 Snowdance format will be adapted if necessary to create a safe celebration of original comedy.
“The 2021 Snowdance format will respect the health and safety of everyone involved: cast, crew, and audience," said Rich Smith, Over Our Head Players artistic director. "We are looking at several ways to once again bring original comedy to our community, even if this year’s Snowdance is revised to ‘Flurries in the Forecast.’ We urge playwrights to submit quick and clever comedies with an emphasis on quick. To facilitate a safer rehearsal process, we are limiting entries to three characters or less, and we are excited to see how playwrights react to this challenge.”
Complete rules are posted on the theater website, overourheadplayers.org. Questions can be directed to Smith via the box office, 262-632-6802, or by e-mail at snowdance318@gmail.com. Scripts will not be returned.
Entries can be mailed to Snowdance, c/o Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St., Racine, WI 53403; or emailed to snowdance318@gmail.com.
Over Our Head Players is a nonprofit organization of volunteer talent from throughout southeastern Wisconsin and operates the Sixth Street Theatre. The troupe is planning its 29th season with the comfort and safety of their volunteers and audiences in mind.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!