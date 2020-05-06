Online gardening classes offered
Online gardening classes offered

UW-Extension is offering these free online gardening classes: 

  • "Intro to Vegetable Gardening — Plan & Prep," 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16. Vijai Pandian, horticulture educator, will highlight various factors in designing garden beds, developing soil structure, plant nutrients and building raised beds.
  • "Growing Blueberries in Containers and Trench," 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 19. The presentation will share easy ways to overcome soil acidity issues by growing in a soilless media in containers and trench system.
  • "Intro to Vegetable Gardening — Planting Tips," 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23. Featuring useful tips on when and how to plant tomatoes, peppers, pumpkins, sweet potatoes and onions successfully.

Advance registration is required by going to go.wisc.edu/sehorticulture.

