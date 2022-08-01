Online course for caregivers offered

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering the free online class, "Powerful Tools for Caregivers," from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 8-Oct. 13.

This six-week educational series gives caregivers the tools to take care of themselves while caring for a loved one. The goal is to help family caregivers reduce stress and learn to deal with difficult emotions, communicate needs effectively in challenging situations and make tough caregiving decisions.

To participate, caregivers will must have access to a computer, iPad or tablet and have internet access. They will receive a brief phone call from the program leader prior to the first session on how to use the online meeting program Zoom; minimal computer skills are necessary.

Registration is required by Sept. 6. To register, go to adrc.kenoshacounty.org or call 262-605-6646.