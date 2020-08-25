Online course for caregivers offered

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering the free online class, "Powerful Tools for Caregivers," from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 10-Oct. 15.

This six-week educational series designed by Stanford University gives caregivers the tools to take care of themselves while caring for a loved one. The goal is to help family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.

To participate, caregivers will must have access to a computer, iPad or tablet and have internet access. They will receive a brief phone call from the program leader prior to the first session on how to use the online meeting program Zoom; minimal computer skills are necessary.

Registration is required by Sept. 8. To register, go to adrc.kenoshacounty.org or call 262-605-6646.

