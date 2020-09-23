Online class for caregivers offered

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering "Powerful Tools for Caregivers," a free, six-week educational series designed by Stanford University to give caregivers tools to take care of themselves while caring for a loved one. It will be held online from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 14-Nov. 18.

This program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.

To participate, caregivers must have access to a computer, iPad or tablet and have internet access. They will receive a brief phone call from the program leader prior to the first session on how to use the online meeting program (Zoom) that will be used; minimal computer skills are necessary.

Registration is required by Oct. 9 by contacting the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 262-605-6646 or go to adrc.kenoshacounty.org (look for the red registration button).

