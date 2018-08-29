BURLINGTON — Susan Apps-Bodilly, author of “One Room Schools: Stories from the Days of 1 Room, 1 Teacher, 8 Grades,” will be the featured speaker at a Burlington Historical Society program at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9 at Veterans Terrace at Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave. The program, which is free and open to the public, will be held in the Terrace’s Stars and Stripes Room.
Apps-Bodilly has been an elementary and middle school teacher for more than 25 years. She works in an urban school district with a diverse group of students. Her interest is in helping students discover their potential as learners and reach their own personal hopes and dreams. She loves guiding students in learning through integrated curriculum and using the process of inquiry to engage students in learning.
Her book about one room schools, written for young readers, was published by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press in 2013. The book was a finalist that year for the Midwest Book Awards in the Children's Non-Fiction category.
Following her talk, Apps-Bodilly will sign copies of her book. The society will also display photos and memorabilia from one room schools in the Burlington and nearby areas.
Following the program, Burlington’s own one-room schoolhouse, known as Whitman School, will be open to visitors following the program. Whitman School is located in Schmaling Park at Sheldon and Beloit streets, a little west of McHenry Street near the NEL facility.
For information, contact the Burlington Historical Museum at 262-767-2884 or go to burlingtonhistory.org.
