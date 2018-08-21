SALEM — An Oktoberfest 5K run/walk will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St.
This scenic and challenging 5K road course will wind its way around the neighborhoods surrounding Paddock Lake. An Oktoberfest party follows. The event is for all abilities and is dog-friendly.
The cost to participate is $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the event. Go to http://www.xcthrillogy.com/oktoberfest-5k----9-8.html.
Presented by Kenosha County Parks and Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser, a portion of the proceeds will benefit Old Settlers Park band shell project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.