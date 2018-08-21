Subscribe for 17¢ / day

SALEM — An Oktoberfest 5K run/walk will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St.

This scenic and challenging 5K road course will wind its way around the neighborhoods surrounding Paddock Lake. An Oktoberfest party follows. The event is for all abilities and is dog-friendly.

The cost to participate is $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the event. Go to http://www.xcthrillogy.com/oktoberfest-5k----9-8.html.

Presented by Kenosha County Parks and Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser, a portion of the proceeds will benefit Old Settlers Park band shell project.

