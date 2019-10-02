RACINE — Society's Assets, 5200 Washington Ave., Suite 225, will observe National Disability Employment Awareness Month in October. Its purpose is to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the varied contributions of America's workers with disabilities. This year's theme is "The Right Talent, Right Now."
The history of National Disability Employment Awareness Month traces back to 1945 when Congress enacted a law declaring the first week in October each year National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week. In 1962, the word "physically" was removed to acknowledge the employment needs and contributions of individuals with all types of disabilities. In 1988, Congress expanded the week to a month and changed the name to National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
"Every day, individuals with disabilities add significant value and talent to our workforce and community," said Karl Kopp, Society’s Assets executive director. "Individuals with disabilities offer employers diverse perspectives on how to tackle challenges and achieve success. Individuals with disabilities have the right talent, right now."
You have free articles remaining.
Employers and employees in all industries can learn more about how to participate in National Disability Employment Awareness Month and ways they can promote its messages during October and throughout the year by visiting dol.gov/NDEAM.
Society’s Assets is a local, community-based nonprofit providing services to individuals of all ages with any disability who live in Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties. Each month, nearly 1000 individuals reach for their goal of living as independently as possible in the community with the agency’s support.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.