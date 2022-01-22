Observing Ed Roberts Day Jan. 23

RACINE — Society's Assets invites the public to observe Ed Roberts Day on Sunday, Jan. 23.

Ed Roberts is widely considered the father of the independent living movement. As a teenager, Roberts survived polio, but the neurological effects were long lasting and he used a wheelchair to get around. His fight for independence began in high school, when officials wouldn’t let him graduate because he was missing what the school considered a core class — drivers education.

He did not accept this and advocated until they agreed to let him graduate with his classmates. He advocated for suitable housing on the University of California Berkeley campus, for curb cuts on sidewalks and for support from the California Department of Vocational Rehabilitation. These experiences shaped his values and future, leading to full-time advocacy and barrier removal for people with disabilities. People can follow this link to a YouTube clip about Ed Roberts, youtube.com/watch?v=E1n379TcS-U.

Roberts and other students with disabilities attending UC Berkeley started the first center for independent living in 1972. His staff were people with disabilities helping others to advocate for themselves, for others, and in order to make the world a better place for all persons with disabilities to live.

Society’s Assets is a center for independent living, founded in 1974 in Racine by Dan Johnson who became paralyzed from the neck down in 1963 as the result of a high school wrestling accident in Racine. Johnson, as an adult, led efforts to educate the community and to discuss accessibility, transportation and long-term support services such as personal care that would allow people to live in their own homes.

Society’s Assets is a resource for people with disabilities serving southeastern Wisconsin. Services include advocacy, supportive home care/personal care, home/vehicle modifications, a loan closet with equipment and technology for a “Try Before You Buy” experience (partially supported by WisTech), technical assistance regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act, independent living skills training, peer support, benefits counseling and transitions to life after high school or returning home from the nursing home.

For more information about programs or services, or to donate to the nonprofit agency, call 800-378-9128

