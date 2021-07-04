Now is the time to explore solar energy

Now is an excellent time to consider solar for your home, business, office, non-profit or church.

Be part of the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Banks, investment firms, insurance companies and the Pentagon are considering the changing climate in their planning. You too can use solar energy as insurance against the future. And you might like the idea of getting the bulk of your energy independent of the traditional power grid.

Recently, 80% of those surveyed said that they would be willing to make lifestyle changes to address climate health, as they have done during COVID-19. Using solar energy can help to reduce local air pollution and lower respiratory illnesses and contribute to our national goal of becoming carbon neutral.

Consider the cost for electricity that comes to a home or office: mining of coal, risky transport of coal trains, the burning of coal at the Oak Creek plant and the transmission of electricity. Now imagine energy from the sun coming free of charge directly to a roof, being converted to electricity and powering a home or business with little or no energy costs.

Questions

Here are some often asked questions:

Q. Will we have enough energy from the sun in Wisconsin?