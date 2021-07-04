Now is the time to explore solar energy

Now is an excellent time to consider solar for your home, business, office, non-profit or church.
Be part of the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Banks, investment firms, insurance companies and the Pentagon are considering the changing climate in their planning. You too can use solar energy as insurance against the future. And you might like the idea of getting the bulk of your energy independent of the traditional power grid.
Recently, 80% of those surveyed said that they would be willing to make lifestyle changes to address climate health, as they have done during COVID-19. Using solar energy can help to reduce local air pollution and lower respiratory illnesses and contribute to our national goal of becoming carbon neutral.
Consider the cost for electricity that comes to a home or office: mining of coal, risky transport of coal trains, the burning of coal at the Oak Creek plant and the transmission of electricity. Now imagine energy from the sun coming free of charge directly to a roof, being converted to electricity and powering a home or business with little or no energy costs.
Questions
Here are some often asked questions:
Q. Will we have enough energy from the sun in Wisconsin?
A. Yes. Germany is on the same meridian with solar installations everywhere.
Q. Will it work if I do not have a south facing roof?
A. Where appropriate, installations are now being made on east-west facing roofs and working well.
Q. Won’t it lower the value of my house?
A. Studies show that the price of housing goes up with solar installations.
Where to buy
Purchasing solar through a group buy is highly recommended. Locally, connecting with the Southeast Wisconsin Solar Group Buy can make a difference. SWSGB is a fully volunteer, non-profit initiative of Greening Greater Racine and the Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps. SWSGB is partnering with award-winning Eagle Point Solar to do installations. It provides property owners the opportunity to invest in lower-cost solar installations in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties.
The SWSGB program can help people save up to 35% on a solar panel system installation at their residence or business, based on competitive prices offered by our installer, a 2021 26% tax credit, tax depreciation for businesses for the first five or six years, Focus on Energy grants of $1,000 for homes and $2,000 for businesses, and our group buy rebate. The payback time will depend upon each situation.
For more information and to sign up for your free assessment, go to swsgb.solar. People can register for a 45-minute online webinars offered throughout the summer.
People can join the 75 homes and six businesses with solar installations through SWSGB since 2015. Collectively, they are now producing more than 485,000 KWhs of solar electricity per year, a carbon-emissions offset equal to the burning of nearly 2 million gallons of gasoline. The effort also includes the training of next-generation solar installers from our surrounding communities who learn the process from experts.
For more information, go to greatlakesccc.org.