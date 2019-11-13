November marks Home Care and Hospice Month
November marks Home Care and Hospice Month

RACINE —Society’s Assets , 5200 Washington Ave., is observing Home Care and Hospice Month in November.

Society's Assets has provided home care services since 1974. The organization celebrates caregivers who tirelessly provide care and services to people of all ages with disabilities and chronic health conditions. These individuals are the heart and soul of our communities.

Home care includes any professional support services that allow a person to live safely in their home. Professional caregivers such as nurses and aides provide short-term or long-term care in the home, depending on a person’s needs. In-home care services are non-medical and primarily help individuals with the activities of daily living.

For more information, call 800-378-9128 or go to societysassets.org.

