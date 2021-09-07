 Skip to main content
North Shore hosts financial seminars
North Shore hosts financial seminars

BROOKFIELD — North Shore Bank announced that it will host a series of free, virtual seminars for people looking to take control of their finances and learn steps needed to reach financial goals. The seminars are held at 6 p.m. and are presented in English and Spanish via Zoom. The schedule:

  • "Managing Your Bank Accounts," Sept. 29. Learn tips to better manage money.
  • "Financial Goals," Oct. 27. Learn the steps to take to meet personal goals including setting a goal and sticking to a budget.
  • "The Importance of Saving," Nov. 17. Along with the Latino Entrepreneurial Network, learn why it’s important to set aside money in a savings account.

To access the seminar via Zoom, visit northshorebank.com/PathToWealth.

