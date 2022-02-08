 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Shore Bank to help local food pantries

BROOKFIELD — North Shore Bank's community give-back program, Bank on Kindness, returns for its second year to support local efforts of Wisconsin nonprofit organizations.

The public can donate to the local food pantries of their choice through a community-focused website created by North Shore Bank through Feb. 20. Among them are the Racine County Food Bank in Racine and the Grace Welcome Center in Kenosha. North Shore Bank will match all donations up to $500 for each nonprofit.

To donate, go to Go to https://give.mastercard.com/p/northshorebank.

